NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Miami Heat

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bradley_Beal_(24439342339).jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. No matter how many times the Wizards say that they have no plan of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, rumors still continue to swirl that Beal would be leaving Washington.

The Wizards may have overhauled their roster around Beal this summer but despite the improvements they made, they aren't considered as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Bradley Beal To Miami Heat

Bradley Beal showing a three-point sign
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bradley_Beal_(17258955166).jpg

Once he finally realizes that they don't have what it takes to win the NBA championship title, Beal is expected to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Washington. One of the top favorite trade destinations for Beal is the Miami Heat.

Beal is yet to show a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Washington but if he and the Wizards agree to part ways, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed in late July that the All-Star shooting guard would welcome a trade to the Heat.

Proposed Three-Team Trade To Acquire Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal shaking hands with players from opposing team
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bradley_Beal_2020.jpg

In a recent article, Kousha Kangarloo of ClutchPoints came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Heat to acquire Beal from the Wizards. The suggested deal wouldn't only involve the Heat and the Wizards, but also the Charlotte Hornets.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would get Beal and Thomas Bryant, the Wizards would receive Mason Plumlee, KZ Okpala, PJ Washington, multiple 2022 first-round picks, and a 2023 second-round pick, and the Hornets would obtain Tyler Herro, and Montrezl Harrell.

Bradley Beal FormsSuperteam With Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo

Bradley Beal in Washington Wizards uniform.
Wikimedia

Beal would be an incredible acquisition for the Heat. His potential arrival in South Beach would tremendously improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

Last season, Beal averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Pairing Beal with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo would allow the Heat to form their own superteam that could beat any team in a best-of-seven series.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Hornets & The Wizards?

Bradley Beal runs down the court.
Wikimedia

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Hornets. Herro would give them another talented player who perfectly fits the timeline of LaMelo Ball, while Harrell would provide them a veteran presence in their locker room and a major frontcourt boost.

Meanwhile, by sending Beal to Miami, the Wizards would be getting two young and promising players in Okpala and Washington who could join Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija and form the core of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington.

