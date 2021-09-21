Greg Abbott Asks Joe Biden To Declare Federal Emergency Over Del Rio Migrant Surge

Thousands of migrants, many of them from Haiti, are now in Del Rio, Texas, awaiting processing by border authorities. The surge has reportedly created a real crisis in the area, overwhelming local facilities.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is now asking President Joe Biden for help, urging the Democrat to declare a federal emergency and aide Texas in addressing the situation.

What is the Biden administration doing to tackle illegal immigration, as Republican lawmakers increasingly call for tougher border policies?

More on that below.