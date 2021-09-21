Trending Stories
Mel C Shows Off Amazing Splits Before 'DWTS'

Mel C close up
Shutterstock | 842245
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Spice Girl Melanie C is back in the news as she joins Dancing with the Stars, and the butt-kicking flexibility is getting its show-off as the pop singer reminds her Instagram followers she's no newb.

Shortly before her appearance on the Season 30 premiere of the dancing competition series aired last night, Mel updated her Instagram with a little BTS action, posing in the splits and from a studio as she geared up for the show.

Mel, 47, said she was "hanging" in the studio. See how this Brit "hangs" below.

'Hanging' In The Studio

Mel C smiles in a tee
MelC/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Mel, one of 15 contestants on the star-studded cast of this year's ABC series, is best known for her Girl Power days as part of the '90s pop group Spice Girls.

Already making headlines before the airing for flashing her rock-hard abs as she arrived to DWTS rehearsals in a crop top, the singer posed with her leg spread into the side splits - even pointing her feet, she went chill with her selfie vibe, but her flexibility was no easy feat.

See The Split Below

Wearing skin-tight black leggings, matching socks, plus a sleeveless top as she sat on a wooden studio floor, Mel sent out her sculpted and built biceps and her arm tattoo as she grinned, writing: "Saturday hanging in the dance studio like it's the '80s."

"Look at you!!" quickly came in from fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton. Meanwhile, fellow contestant and Real Housewives of Atlanta face Kenya Moore joked about feeling threatened - "Really worried now," she wrote. See more photos after the snap.

Wants To Remind Fans Of Spice Girls Era

Spice Girls on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Mel spoke to Page Six ahead of the airing, saying she was super-pumped to be cast. "It’s going to be lovely for me to have this opportunity to just be back in the US, and kind of remind people about the Spice Girls," she said, adding:

“It’s our 25th anniversary this year of ‘Wannabe’ and the first album. So I’m hoping that I can bring some spice to ‘Dancing With the Stars.'"

A more official photo followed the gym one as Mel went cha-cha-cha in a fringed skirt by the set's steps.

'Can't Wait' To Get On Dancefloor

Striking a dramatic dance pose as she wore her dancing heels and highlighting her chiseled abs in a swan pose, Mel told fans:

"Oh my goodness! It’s nearly time and I can’t wait to get on that dance floor in all my glitter, and give it my absolute best 💃 🕺." The star added: "I’ve been rehearsing non-stop with my incredible partner for the last week and we couldn’t be more excited for showtime tonight."

DWTS this year features celebrities including Olivia Jade, Brian Austin Green, Amanda Kloots, Kenya Moore, Matt James, and JoJo Siwa.

