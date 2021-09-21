Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & Draft Pick

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over two defenders.
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Porzingis didn't only struggle to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, but he also failed to form a good relationship with Doncic.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have said on numerous occasions that they have no plan of moving Porzingis, but if he establishes an underwhelming performance early in the 2021-22 NBA season, he could change his mind about keeping him long-term in Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis To Sacramento Kings

Kristaps Porzingis looking into the camera.
Shutterstock | 3665072

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trade ideas one month before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. These include a hypothetical deal that would send Porzingis to the Sacramento Kings.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Kings would be receiving Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Mavericks in exchange for a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and a 2022 second-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Kristaps Porzingis' On-Court Impact On Kings

Kristaps Porzingis battling for the rebound
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kristaps_Porzingis_floater.jpg

With his health issues and lucrative contract, trading for Porzingis would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Kings. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Porzingis would be an incredible addition to their roster. His potential arrival in Sacramento would boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a former All-Star who fits the timeline of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

In Porzingis, the Kings would be getting a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kings Open Playing Time For Young Guards While Adding A Three-And-D Big Man

Shutterstock | 64736

The Kings would obtain two huge benefits from including Hield in the trade package that they would send to the Mavericks to acquire Porzingis. Aside from unloading the three years, $61.5 million left on his contract, the departure of Hield would also allow the Kings to give more playing time to their young guards such as Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

Haliburton could immediately take Hield's spot in the starting lineup, while Mitchell could serve as the primary backup for him or Fox. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith isn't only involved in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He would give the Kings a solid three-and-D forward who's on a very cheap deal.

Why The Mavericks Would Make The Trade

Shutterstock | 64736

The Mavericks would also hit two birds with one stone in the potential deal. Aside from getting Porzingis' salary off their books, they would also acquire an elite three-pointer in Hield and a young and promising big man that they could develop in Bagley III.

"Hield is a big shooting guard who's averaged 18.9 points and shot 40.3 percent from three over the past three years. Loading up on shooters next to Doncic (Hield, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock) while putting a single big on the floor (Maxi Kleber/Dwight Powell) may be the Mavs' best strategy given his incredible shot-creation ability," Swartz wrote. "The Mavs also get a look at Bagley while he's still on his rookie deal, and they can match any deal he receives in restricted free agency should the 2018 No. 2 pick have a break-out year in a new environment."

