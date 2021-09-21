NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Could Be Traded To Kings For Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III & Draft Pick

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Porzingis didn't only struggle to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, but he also failed to form a good relationship with Doncic.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have said on numerous occasions that they have no plan of moving Porzingis, but if he establishes an underwhelming performance early in the 2021-22 NBA season, he could change his mind about keeping him long-term in Dallas.