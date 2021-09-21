NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get D'Angelo Russell For Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Pick

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell and his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves may not be actively trading Russell right now, but most people believe that they would explore moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Despite showing a decline in his statistics last season, Russell would still be an ideal trade target for teams that are in dire need of a major backcourt boost to improve their chances of winning the NBA championship title next year.