NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get D'Angelo Russell For Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Pick

D'Angelo Russell driving into the basket
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DARussell_2019.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell and his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves may not be actively trading Russell right now, but most people believe that they would explore moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Despite showing a decline in his statistics last season, Russell would still be an ideal trade target for teams that are in dire need of a major backcourt boost to improve their chances of winning the NBA championship title next year.

D'Angelo Russell Returns To Los Angeles

D'Angelo Russell lays up the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D%27Angelo_Russell_rookie.jpg

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Russell on the trade market is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Russell back to Los Angeles before the 2022 trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be receiving Russell from the Timberwolves in exchange for a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris Sr., Terance Mann, and a 2022 second-round pick.

Swapping Eric Bledsoe For D'Angelo Russell A No-Brainer For Clippers

D'Angelo Russell trying to lose defenders
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D%27Angelo_Russell_(25756249597)_(cropped).jpg

The Clippers are yet to see what Bledsoe could offer them in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they are presented with an opportunity to acquire a player of Russell's caliber, they should no longer think twice before trading him. Russell would be a major upgrade over Bledsoe at the Clippers' starting point guard position.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, he would also give them a very reliable scoring option, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, the former No. 2 pick averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

D'Angelo Russell Would Welcome A Trade To Clippers

D'Angelo Russell dribbles past a defender.
Wikimedia

Russell may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Timberwolves, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of returning to Los Angeles. The Clippers may not be as good as his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, right now but compared to the Timberwolves, they have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season, especially once their main guy, Kawhi Leonard, recovers from an injury and immediately regains his All-Star form.

While Leonard is undergoing a rehabilitation, Russell could serve the Clippers' second fiddle next to Paul George.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Timberwolves?

Shutterstock | 1092671

Trading Russell for Bledsoe, Morris Sr, Mann, and a future second-round pick would also make sense for the Timberwolves. Bledsoe and Morris Sr. would provide a veteran presence to their roster. Bledsoe could serve as an immediate replacement for Russell as the team's starting point guard, while Morris Sr. would give them a three-and-D wingman who could be tasked to do the dirty works on the floor.

Mann would provide them with a reliable scorer off the bench, while the future draft pick could be used in future trades to further solidify their core.

