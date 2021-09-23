Trending Stories
News

Witness Saw Brian Laundrie Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Criticized For Revealing Parking Lot Photo

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

Famous Relationships

Hailey Bieber Claps Back Over Justin Drama In Rain-Soaked Bikini

US Politics

Mike Lindell Makes New Trump Reinstatement Prediction

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Britney Spears Stuns On Engagement Getaway In Instagram Return

Britney Spears close up
BritneySpears/Instagram
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears promised she'd return to Instagram and she kept her word. The 39-year-old pop princess made headlines earlier this month for shock-deleting her feed, this after she fronted media outlets for announcing her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Posting for her 34.1 million followers on Monday, the "Lucky" hit-maker mentioned her 27-year-old beau, even revealing that her photos were taken during an engagement get away with the personal trainer. In fact, Britney still seemed in shock when using the word "fiancé."

Back On Instagram!

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Spears had announced her engagement by saying: "Can't f-cking believe" it as she flaunted the four-carat Cartier ring Asghari picked out for her. Quickly removing herself from Instagram, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to confirm that her absence would be temporary, writing:

"Don't worry folks. Just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!! I'll be back soon." Well, Britney is back and she's looking better than ever. Her post today came with two snaps and a reveal she's been in Palm Springs.

See The Photos Below

The "Toxic" singer posed close up and initially with a black-and-white finish. Rocking her trademark peasant blouse style, the blonde stunned the camera with natural vibes, wearing a simple and ruffly white top with embellished accents. She stood backed by grass, with the second image bringing in some color - the embellished details here were cute yellow flowers.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh-t ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!!" she opened. Swipe for both shots below - scroll for more.

Says She 'Couldn't Stay Away'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at a table
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears continued: "I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!"

Over 400,000 likes poured in by the time the post was two hours old, with boyfriend Sam leaving a like. Fans, who continue to pick Britney's Instagram apart amid her conservatorship battles, were quick to shade the photos, though. In fact, the leading comment called the singer out on the hair extensions - purely on the timing.

#FreeBritney Has Questions

The #FreeBritney movement, both backing and tormenting the singer amid her legal battles, is now telling her: "But britney you have shorter red hair now so how could these be from your engagement getaway?"

Britney is closer than ever to freedom as dad and Jamie Spears this month filed to end her 13 years of conservatorship. The singer has also received support from Iranian Asghari, who wore a #FreeBritney shirt the day before her court appearance this summer. Britney quickly followed her photos with a dance video - this one she did confirm to be a throwback.

Latest Headlines

Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

September 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Shannon Sharpe Tweets On Ben Simmon's Philadelphia 76ers Future

September 23, 2021

Hailey Bieber Claps Back Over Justin Drama In Rain-Soaked Bikini

September 23, 2021

'Pitch Perfect' the TV Series Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 23, 2021

Witness Saw Brian Laundrie Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

September 22, 2021

Murdaugh Family Murders: New Details Emerge Concerning Death of Mallory Beach

September 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.