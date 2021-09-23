Britney Spears Stuns On Engagement Getaway In Instagram Return

Britney Spears promised she'd return to Instagram and she kept her word. The 39-year-old pop princess made headlines earlier this month for shock-deleting her feed, this after she fronted media outlets for announcing her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Posting for her 34.1 million followers on Monday, the "Lucky" hit-maker mentioned her 27-year-old beau, even revealing that her photos were taken during an engagement get away with the personal trainer. In fact, Britney still seemed in shock when using the word "fiancé."