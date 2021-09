It's official. Virgin River is coming back to Netflix for not one, but two new seasons.

The streaming giant confirmed that the American romantic drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the main roles of Melinda "Mel" Monroe and Jack Sheridan, has been renewed for two installments of new episodes, starting with the highly-anticipated Season 4.

With Netflix's announcement came a special video shared with their many fans and followers.

