Eyal Booker: What Do Delilah Belle's Parents Think of Her Boyfriend?

Eyal Booker is the boyfriend of Delilah Bell Hamlin, a 23-year-old model and the oldest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 58, and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, 69. Eyal's 803k Instagram fans have been enjoying every moment the cute couple's relationship. And, seemingly, Delilah's parents have been enjoying the relationship, as well.

While Rinna and Hamlin were no fans of their youngest daughter, 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's latest relationship with the much-older Scott Disick, 38, the couple seems to be in support of Booker and Hamlin.

According to a report shared by TooFab on September 16, Rinna recently shared her and Hamlin's thoughts about Booker on the Bravo reality show.

