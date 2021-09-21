Trending Stories
Eyal Booker: What Do Delilah Belle's Parents Think of Her Boyfriend?

Shutterstock | 242987224
Famous Relationships
Lindsay Cronin

Eyal Booker is the boyfriend of Delilah Bell Hamlin, a 23-year-old model and the oldest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 58, and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, 69. Eyal's 803k Instagram fans have been enjoying every moment the cute couple's relationship. And, seemingly, Delilah's parents have been enjoying the relationship, as well.

While Rinna and Hamlin were no fans of their youngest daughter, 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's latest relationship with the much-older Scott Disick, 38, the couple seems to be in support of Booker and Hamlin.

According to a report shared by TooFab on September 16, Rinna recently shared her and Hamlin's thoughts about Booker on the Bravo reality show.

Scroll for the details.

Eyal Booker Earns Approval

Shutterstock | 842245

After first noting that she and Hamlin are very much on board with Delilah's plan for a future with the Booker, Hamlin admitted that they "can't say the same for Amelia at this point."

"No. Like why can't [she be dating] Harry Styles? Why the f--- is it Scott Disick?" Rinna asked one of her co-stars during the episode.

Amelia began dating Disick at the end of last year and called it quits just weeks ago as her focus turned to Fashion Week.

Lisa Rinna Spoke Of Scott Disick On 'WWHL'

Delilah wears a black dress with puffy sleeves.
Shutterstock | 1296406

Weeks after Rinna was seen addressing Amelia's since-ended relationship with Disick, the longtime reality star appeared on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed the topic again during a game titled, "At-Own It, Baby."

After being asked by Cohen to reveal the "worst thing" she's ever said about Disick "behind his back," Rinna defended her behavior behind closed doors, saying that she really kept her lips sealed when it came to her opinion of Disick and his relationship with her daughter.

Eyal vs. Scott

Eyal Booker poses in black suit
Shutterstock | 842245

"You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick and I would never say that out loud ... I might have thought things that weren't very good," she replied.

"Can I atone for my thoughts?" she added, laughing.

As the episode continued, Cohen suggested that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't have been all that thrilled about Amelia's romance with Scott, Sarah Paulson, the other guest of the night said that Rinna wasn't "mean" about the relationship.

While she may have tried to be nice, Rinna's preference for Eyal over Scott has been clear for some time. In December 2020, Rinna invited Booker to take part in the family's Christmas greeting. Disick, on the other hand, was left out of the photo.

For Rinna, Liking Eyal Is Effortless

Eyal booker in plaid suit.
Shutterstock | 842245

Still, despite the photo snub, Rinna doubled down on her niceness regarding Disick- stating "I wasn't mean," Rinna said in agreement with Paulson.

Then, moving forward, Rinna said that when it came to Amelia and Disick's months-long relationship, she truly did her best to be patient with the situation.

"Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that," Rinna shared. In contrast, from the looks of things, Rinna's approval of Booker, appears effortless.

To see more of Rinna and her family, don't miss the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

