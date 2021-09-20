Trending Stories
Emma Watson Faces Backlash In Helicopter Landing Photos

Emma Watson close up
Shutterstock | 1296406
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emma Watson is facing harsh criticism as windswept photos of her touching down in Chelsea, London spark backlash. The Harry Potter actress was, in paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail this month, referred to as an "eco-warrior" by the newspaper, and it looks like the title is bringing negativity as fans deem the 31-year-old a hypocrite.

Emma flew into the swanky British destination on a private twin-turbine helicopter, with it not known why she flew private - or even where she was jetting in from.

Paparazzi Catches Private Helicopter Arrival

Emma Watson outdoors with flowers
EmmaWatson/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Watson went very low-key as she was photographed prepped for the British fall weather. The actress hid her frame in dark cargo pants and a gray-and-black zip-up sweaters, also wearing a large red puffer jacket, plus a huge light pashmina scarf.

Going makeup-free and with her hair messily under a blue baseball cap, Watson was seen walking solo as she carried a stylish leather bag, with brown booties keeping things practical. The newspaper introduced Emma via her status as a supporter of sustainability and environmental issues.

Backlash Over 'Eco-Warrior' Status

Emma, whose Instagram has been actively backing Black Lives Matter and supporting environmental causes, was quickly called out on her luxurious and anti-environmentally-friendly travels, ones that come for a star who has lent her name to ethical retailer Free People and worn a CO2 emission-reducing dress made from recycled plastic bottles.

"An arch environmentalist is an utter hypocrite, i'm shocked," a user wrote, with over 800 others agreeing. "She preaches one thing and does another. There's nothing new under the sun when it comes to celebrities," another said.

See The Photos

Emma Watson in red carpet dress
Shutterstock | 1296406

Amid multiple replies dubbing her a hypocrite, Watson was also told: "Another of the hypocritical followers of St. Greta. They dress the part, but are above the peasants and don't have to follow the tenets of the new religion."

Watson had, in 2010, launched Feel Good Style, a website dedicated to sustainable fashion and natural beauty products. Her work with Free People has brought three organic and fair trade clothing collections. Click here for the photos - scroll for more below.

Fans Backing Her Up

While many viewing the images raised eyebrows, others pointed fingers towards the haters. One fan came out writing: "So damn judgemental DM. Fighting for the environment, we do what we can when we can in all sorts of ways. It doesn't mean your a saint."

"Those who judge, what are you doing in your own way to help the environment? Thats the better question??" they added.

Watson joins the long list of celebrities putting their names to good use, one topped by 46-year-old MCU actress Angelina Jolie.

