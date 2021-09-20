Emma Watson Faces Backlash In Helicopter Landing Photos

Emma Watson is facing harsh criticism as windswept photos of her touching down in Chelsea, London spark backlash. The Harry Potter actress was, in paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail this month, referred to as an "eco-warrior" by the newspaper, and it looks like the title is bringing negativity as fans deem the 31-year-old a hypocrite.

Emma flew into the swanky British destination on a private twin-turbine helicopter, with it not known why she flew private - or even where she was jetting in from.