NBA Rumors: Sixers Highly Unlikely To Absorb Kevin Love In Potential Ben Simmons-Cavaliers Blockbuster

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the veterans who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations in the 2021 offseason. Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, multiple signs are pointing out that the Cavaliers would try to get rid of Love and his massive salary this summer.
In the past months, Love's name has surfaced in several blockbuster trade ideas involving the Cavaliers. These include a potential deal that would allow the Cavaliers to acquire All-Star point guard Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.