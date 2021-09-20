NBA Rumors: Sixers Highly Unlikely To Absorb Kevin Love In Potential Ben Simmons-Cavaliers Blockbuster

The Cavaliers were among the teams that have expressed a strong interest in landing Simmons this summer. Aside from the need to sacrifice young stars and future draft assets, they would also have to include players that could match Simmons' massive deal, making most people believe that Love could be a potential trade chip in the Cavaliers-Sixers blockbuster.

However, according to Sam Amico of HoopsWire, the Sixers have no interest in absorbing Love's contract.

"Along with that, while most Cavs fans are hoping the Sixers would take Kevin Love … forget about it (for now)," Amico wrote. "If the Sixers needed a salary to make a Simmons deal work with the Cavs, they would be much more inclined to take back Ricky Rubio‘s expiring $17.8 million deal, sources said."