Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie's Home Now 'An Active Crime Scene,' FBI Says

FBI raids Brian Laundrie's home.
[YouTube][ABC Action News]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Gabby Petito's parents' worst fears came true on Sunday, when a body "consistent with the description" of their daughter was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Petito, 22, went on a cross-country road trip in July, but never returned. She was travelling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who drove back alone to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

Declared a person if interest in the case, Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday.

Below is the latest update on the case.

Watch The Video Below

Gabby Petito on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][FOX 13 News Utah]

Around 10 a.m. on Monday about a dozen FBI agents swarmed Laundrie's North Port home, shouting "search warrant!" as they entered the property.

"Get behind the tape. This is now an active crime scene," an agent warned the press, as reported by The New York Post.

Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, seemed to comply with the FBI's orders and got into a van on the property, where they were joined by one of the agents.

They reported their son missing on Friday, but it remains unclear if they had a role in his disappearance, at least for the time being.

FBI Agents Search Laundrie's Home

Shorty before FBI agents arrived, North Port police put up crime tape around the Laundries' property.

Agents brought equipment into the family's home, as well as evidence envelopes. The FBI then confirmed that the raid is related to Petito's disappearance.

"The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," FBI's office in Tampa said in a brief statement.

Petito's Father Weighs In

When they were in Utah, Petito and Laundrie had an altercation of some kind. The police intervened, as bodycam footage that was later released shows, but neither of them were arrested.

Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, said in a recent interview that he never witnessed his daughter and Laundrie fight, as reported by Newsweek.

"I'm a protective father, if my daughter cries, I'm gonna fix the problem. That's not something she's going to bring up to me because I'm going to get involved real quick," he said.

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][FOX 13 News Utah]

Investigators spent the weekend looking for Laundrie. They conducted a search at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County but found no traces of the man there.

Laundrie's current location is unknown, but some reports suggest that he was near his home as late as Friday. On the morning of that day, passerby Zachary Randazzo snapped a photo of a man that looks just like Laundrie.

The photo shows a bald, clean-shaven man calmly walking down the street, wearing a tracksuit and flip-flops. North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said that he person in the photo "sure as heck looks like" Laundrie, but appears to have a tattoo on his left arm.

