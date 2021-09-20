Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie's Home Now 'An Active Crime Scene,' FBI Says

Gabby Petito's parents' worst fears came true on Sunday, when a body "consistent with the description" of their daughter was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Petito, 22, went on a cross-country road trip in July, but never returned. She was travelling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who drove back alone to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

Declared a person if interest in the case, Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday.

Below is the latest update on the case.