'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Deku is back!

More than a year since My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was featured on the big screen, the popular anime is set to release its third film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission in the United States. 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' first premiered in Japan on August 6, 2021, where it earned ¥2.06 billion and became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Like the first two movies, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is directed by Kenji Nagasaki and animated by Bones. According to IMDb, the movie is rated 8.1/10. In World Heroes' Mission, Japan's greatest superheroes track down the leader in charge of a cult of terrorists that released a poisonous toxin into the city affecting its residents.

Keep reading to learn more.