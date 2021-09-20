Trending Stories
'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Deku fighting with a broken finger
CC BY-SA
Movies
JB Baruelo

Deku is back!

More than a year since My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was featured on the big screen, the popular anime is set to release its third film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission in the United States. 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' first premiered in Japan on August 6, 2021, where it earned ¥2.06 billion and became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Like the first two movies, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is directed by Kenji Nagasaki and animated by Bones. According to IMDb, the movie is rated 8.1/10. In World Heroes' Mission, Japan's greatest superheroes track down the leader in charge of a cult of terrorists that released a poisonous toxin into the city affecting its residents.

Keep reading to learn more.

When Is The Release Date of 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission'?

Deku is shocked
CC BY-SA

Like My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, fans of the anime in the United States would also need to wait for two months after the Japan release to watch the upcoming movie. According to Austen Goslin of Polygon, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission can be officially watched in the United States starting October 29, 2021.

In late August, Funimation posted a trailer for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission on Youtube. As of now, the trailer has been viewed 99,352 times.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission'?

Deku using his power
CC BY-SA

As most people expect, the story of My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission would revolve around Deku also known as Izuku Midoriya. Other characters that are expected to be featured in the upcoming movie include Kacchan/Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto/Shoto Todoroki, Endeavor/Enji Todoroki, Hawks, Rody Soul, Flect Turn, Pino, Belos, Sir Pentas, Shidero, and Leviathan, Claire Voyance, Salaam, Red Riot/Eijiro Kirishima, Earphone Jack/Kyoka Jiro, Real Steel/Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, Suneater/ Tamaki Amajiki, Gang Orca/Kugo Sakamata, Fat Gum/ Taishiro Toyomitsu, Burnin/Moe Kamiji, Uravity/Ochaco Utataka, and Froppy/Tsuyu Asui.

Meanwhile, the English dub voice actors for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission are Justin Briner (Deku), Clifford Chapin (Katsuki), David Matranga (Shoto), Patrick Seitz (Endeavor), Zeno Robinson (Hawks), Josh Grelle (Fumikage), Ryan Colt Levy (Rody), Cristina Vee (Pino), and Robbie Daymond (Flect).

What Is 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission About'?

Deku fighting in between two other heroes.
CC BY-SA

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission follows the story of Deku and his new friend Rody. During their internship at the Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and Rody are blamed for a crime that they didn't commit which results in them being chased by Otheon's police force.

As they investigate, they would find out the real culprit is a cult of anti-quirk terrorists. The villains would be shown trying to destroy a city by releasing a gas that caused people to be unable to control their powers.

How Will Deku Defeat Flect?

CC BY-SA

Deku is set to face a formidable foe in My Heroes Academia: World Heroes' Mission - Flect Turn. Flect is the main antagonist in the upcoming movie and the leader of the Humarise Cult. His best technique is called Reflect which allows him to reflect any attack of his opponents.

At first, Deku would have a hard time dealing with Flect but as their fight continues, he would find his main weakness. To defeat Flect, Deku would unleash the power of One For All and finish him with United States of Smash.

