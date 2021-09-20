Trending Stories
San Francisco Mayor Defends Breaking Own Mask Mandate, Slams 'Fun Police'

San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 255105385
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

London Breed, the Democratic Mayor of San Francisco, was caught last week breaking her own mask mandate, after a video of her dancing and singing went viral.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mariecar Mendoza, shows Breed enjoying herself in a San Francisco club, surrounded by a number of maskless friends.

Critics were quick to seize on the controversy, slamming Breed for breaking her own rules while millions have to wear masks and continue to live in fear of the novel coronavirus.

Keep reading to learn more.

Watch The Video Below

Breed later defended her decision to go clubbing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and slammed her critics as "fun police," as reported by Fox News.

"While I'm eating and drinking I'm going to keep my mask off. And yes, in the time while we're drinking like everyone else there, we were all having a good time and again all vaccinated," Breed said.

"The fact that this is even a story is sad," she continued, claiming that expecting her to put on a mask while not drinking or eating was 'unrealistic.'"

Breed 'Was Feeling The Spirit'

In San Francisco, masks are required indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Those who are actively eating or drinking don't have to wear one, however.

"My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn't thinking about a mask," Breed said.

"I was thinking about having a good time and in the process I was following the health orders," she claimed.

Breed added that she and her friends "don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing."

Critics Slam Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivers remarks.
Shutterstock | 2263082

Critics blasted Breed for justifying her behavior.

Pulitzer prize-winning reporter Glenn Greenwald noted in a Twitter thread that mask mandates seem to only apply to ordinary Americans, while celebrities and political elites are apparently allowed to ignore them.

"I can't fathom let alone express in words how authoritarian a mindset someone must be plagued with to believe that it's fine for political, cultural and financial elites to exempt themselves from the rules they demand everyone else obey," Greenwald tweeted.

"Anger at that is practically instinctive," he added.

Democrats Violating Own Rules

This was not the first time for Breed to get caught violating her own city's coronavirus rules. In late 2020, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, she was caught attending a birthday party with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and several other high-profile Democrats have also been spotted breaking the rules they claim to support.

Most recently, as The New York Post reported, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced criticism for attending the Met Gala maskless -- all the servants at the event were required to wear face coverings.

