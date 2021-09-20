San Francisco Mayor Defends Breaking Own Mask Mandate, Slams 'Fun Police'

London Breed, the Democratic Mayor of San Francisco, was caught last week breaking her own mask mandate, after a video of her dancing and singing went viral.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mariecar Mendoza, shows Breed enjoying herself in a San Francisco club, surrounded by a number of maskless friends.

Critics were quick to seize on the controversy, slamming Breed for breaking her own rules while millions have to wear masks and continue to live in fear of the novel coronavirus.

