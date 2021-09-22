Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

Kaley Cuoco close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco looked drop-dead gorgeous in only a skimpy towel ahead of the Emmy Awards last night. The 35-year-old actress, nominated for nine Emmys for HBO Max series The Flight Attendant rocked up to the event in a stunning and eye-popping yellow Vera Wang dress, but she made sure to document the prep ahead of the night on Instagram.

Posting for her 6.9 million followers, the sitcom star showed the glam journey, this as she continues to front media outlets for her shock divorce announcement this month.

Backstage Emmys Prep

Scroll for the photos. Kaley had made headlines earlier this year for breaking down into tears over her nine Emmy Award nominations - while thriller The Flight Attendant continues to receive rave reviews and is currently shooting its second season, it didn't score any wins last night.

Kaley, however, managed to win via her look alone. The blonde's Sunday update was largely dedicated to her low-cut and floor-length gown, with one photo showing her before she'd slipped into it. In fact, it was towel-only action from the BBT alum.

Shouting Out Glam Team

Kaley debuted the look with red carpet photos as she showed off the slit neon dress, one boasting spaghetti straps, ruffled shoulder details, and a coordinating matching shoe look via strappy stilettos.

Focusing on the hair and makeup in a quick follow-up, Cuoco shared stunning home shots of her bangs and warming blush, with a swipe right showing her in a patterned pajama shirt and in front of a mirror - here, she was getting her hair done. Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Scroll For More Photos

Fans also saw Kaley all smiles and cheekily clutching her towel with one hand as body makeup was applied to her chest. Further images showed the ex to Karl Cook checking out her dress before modeling it as final glam prep was executed.

Shouting out stylist Brad Goreski and her entire team, Kaley wrote: "A major love shout out to a huge team that helps me look like this! I couldn’t do it without each of them! Ever! Love you!!" More below.

Dress Brought Her 'To Tears'

Kaley Cuoco in yellow dress and sneakers
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The initial red carpet photos, coming before a post-Emmys shot as Kaley ditched the heels for sneakers, came captioned: "Thank you @verawang @verawanggang for this one of a kind neon dream Emmy dress! This dress brought me tears when I first put it on… it was everything! 💛💚 @debeersofficial @lesilla @edie_parker."

Kaley closed the night by name-dropping Athletic Propulsion Labs as she rocked yellow neon sneakers matching her dress. She called the footwear the "most perfectly matched late night sneaker a girl could ask for."

