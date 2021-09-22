Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

Kaley Cuoco looked drop-dead gorgeous in only a skimpy towel ahead of the Emmy Awards last night. The 35-year-old actress, nominated for nine Emmys for HBO Max series The Flight Attendant rocked up to the event in a stunning and eye-popping yellow Vera Wang dress, but she made sure to document the prep ahead of the night on Instagram.

Posting for her 6.9 million followers, the sitcom star showed the glam journey, this as she continues to front media outlets for her shock divorce announcement this month.