Brian Laundrie Possibly Spotted Walking Near Home

In July, 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito went on a cross-country road trip but never came back home.

Petito was traveling together with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who returned alone to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

On Sunday, investigators discovered human remains "consistent with the description" of Petito, but Laundrie is still nowhere to be found -- he has apparently been missing since Tuesday.

Where is Laundrie? A new photo suggests he was in the vicinity of his home on Friday. Read more below.