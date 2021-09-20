NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Biggest Threat To LA Lakers In 2021-22 Season

However, despite being considered the team to fear in the league, the Laker's road to the 2022 NBA championship is still not expected to be easy, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the Western Conference. In a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal discussed several interesting topics, including the Purple and Gold's quest for the 2022 NBA championship title.

When asked by Stephen A. Smith which team would pose the biggest threat to LeBron Jame's team next season, O'Neal didn't think twice before giving an answer.

“Utah. You heard what I said…I won’t be so hard on Rudy [Gobert] this year," O'Neal said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. "Rudy coming with a vengeance. Rudy is coming this year.”