NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Biggest Threat To LA Lakers In 2021-22 Season

After failing to defend their throne last season, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer. The Lakers may have lost some members of their championship roster, but they have also made plenty of interesting additions this summer, including Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore.
With the improvements that they made, it's hardly surprising the Purple and Gold are once again the heavy favorite to fully dominate the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.