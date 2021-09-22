Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

Celebrities

Roseanne Barr Sports Major Weight Loss Ahead Of 'The Connors' Season 4 Premiere

Celebrities

Emma Watson Faces Backlash In Helicopter Landing Photos

Basketball

Charlotte Hornets' Recent Move 'Bad News' For LiAngelo Ball

News

Did Buster Murdaugh Kill Stephen Smith To Cover Up Their Relationship?

Crime

What Happened To Christine And Jeremy Moody From ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’?

Kim Kardashian All Curves With Cryptic Message Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian has gone skin-tight with a rare and cryptic message amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. The 40-year-old reality star and KKW Beauty founder has been making headlines galore for continuing to support Yeezy founder Kanye since filing to end her marriage in February - her latest post, though, took things down the mysterious route.

Posting shortly after the Met Gala and seemingly in a round two of her headline-making Balenciaga look, the makeup mogul shared a piece of her mind.

Sharing Cryptic Message

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headshots
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kim_Kardashian_%26_Kanye_West_collage.png

Kim, who said she'll always have "love" for Kanye this year as the rapper turned 44, updated her Instagram with photos of herself hitting up a local CVS. The Calabasas-based star, who has been channeling futuristic Donda vibes in black Balenciaga, threw out yet another look harnessing her Met Gala one, seen in tight and satin black pants with a high-waisted finish, plus a v-neck and long-sleeved matching top leading into gloves.

Also wearing heeled booties and shades, Kardashian stunned with her killer curves, then taking to her caption.

See The Photos Below

Addressing her 254 million followers, Kim wrote: "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it."

The post gained likes from sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus mom Kris Jenner, with stars including model Bella Hadid and actress January Jones also sending the thumbs-up. Kim had caused major shock at West's Donda listening party by rocking up to the event in a wedding dress. More after the photos.

Putting On 'United Front'

Kim Kardashian and family on steps

While Kanye unfollows Kim (then re-follows her and unfollowers her again), sources close to the former couple claim the two are putting on a united front.

“Kim and Kanye have been trying to work things out. Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and still has love for Kanye,” an insider dished to Hollywood Life. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day."

Calling Herself A 'Failure'

June marked final episodes of KUWTK bringing out an honest Kim. The mom of four, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kanye, sobbed on camera, calling herself a "failure" and saying:

"I just, like, honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this, like, place where I'm stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He's an amazing dad. He's done an amazing job."

Latest Headlines

Amelia Hamlin Exposes Chest In Sheer Top After Scott Disick Split

September 22, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

September 22, 2021

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Pants At Texas Zoo

September 22, 2021

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction: What It Is And The Best Treatments

September 22, 2021

'The Thing About Pam' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 21, 2021

Roseanne Barr Sports Major Weight Loss Ahead Of 'The Connors' Season 4 Premiere

September 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.