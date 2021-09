Amelia Hamlin is living her best life after dumping Scott Disick, and she's showing the 38-year-old what he's missing. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna has been big-time upping her fashion game during this month's NYFW - with that over, the Alo Yoga face is now in London, U.K. for the next round of runway appearances.

Posting to her Instagram over the weekend, Amelia showed off her night party look, and it was sheer as they come.