Since being selected as the No. 54 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams continues to make his own name in the league. As of now, he has been named 1st team All-Pro once, Pro Bowl four times, and the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader last season.

With his impressive performance on the field, Adams is no doubt taking the right path to becoming a future NFL Hall of Famer. So far, Adams is in a position to join the list of NFL legends.