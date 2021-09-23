Hailey Bieber Claps Back Over Justin Drama In Rain-Soaked Bikini

Trending Stories
Hailey Bieber close up
Shutterstock | 242987224
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber is firing back over claims that husband Justin Bieber treats her like dirt by posing in a skimpy bikini and putting on a massive love display with the Canadian pop sensation. The 25-year-old model is currently front-page news for addressing suggestions that "Peaches" hit-maker Justin doesn't care for her, and her Instagram is showing the haters they can hate.

The weekend brought fresh photos from the Levi's face, and they included a rain-soaked bikini display, plus a snap of her cozied up with Justin.

Addressing Speculation Over Marriage

Hailey Bieber and Justin in the street
Shutterstock | 1486838

Scroll for the photos and video. Hailey, announced as Justin's "wife" in 2018 after the two tied the knot in a surprise courthouse wedding, has been speaking out amid rumors over her marriage. This after footage of this summer had fans assuming Justin was "yelling" at her after a concert.

Speaking on singer Demi Lovato's 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, Hailey said she doesn't mind being referred to as Justin's "wife" instead of her own name. In fact, she said it doesn't "bother" her.

'I Have My Own Job,' Own 'Money'

"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife,'" Hailey told Demi, adding: "At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?"

Baldwin denied allegations that she wouldn't have an identity if it weren't for her famous husband. "I do my own thing. I have my own job, I have my own money," she continued.

Stuns In Bikini Amid Drama

Hailey Bieber and Justin outdoor hugging photo
JustinBieber/Instagram

Posting for her 37 million Instagram followers on Sunday, opening bikini-clad from a kayak and with a paddle, Hailey stunned with her supermodel body on show, with a swipe right showing her in a string green bikini and getting hugged by a shirtless Justin as he wore swim trunks.

Further glam swimwear shots at a spa setting were followed by a fun video of Hailey in pouring rain and dancing around on tip-toe from a waterside deck while in a tiny white bikini. Swipe for the video below, scroll for more.

Addressing 'Mistreatment' Rumors

The blonde was also quick to shut down suggestions Justin is abusive to her as she opened up to former Disney star Lovato.

"There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth," she said.

Hailey further confirmed that Justin does "a good job" of supporting her amid life in the spotlight.

