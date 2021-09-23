Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

Salma Hayek is back in her swimsuit and padding around a stunning beach cove while celebrating "nature." The 55-year-old Hollywood superstar this weekend delighted her 18.7 million Instagram followers with a fresh photo, again opting out of confirming her location and also steering clear of flaunting her famous assets. Instead of a cleavage flash, fans saw The Eternals star stunning in a blue swimsuit and floaty sarong, with the barefoot shot seeing Hayek relaxed, happy, and flaunting the perks of her tropical - but mysterious - destination.