Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

Salma Hayek close up
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is back in her swimsuit and padding around a stunning beach cove while celebrating "nature." The 55-year-old Hollywood superstar this weekend delighted her 18.7 million Instagram followers with a fresh photo, again opting out of confirming her location and also steering clear of flaunting her famous assets. Instead of a cleavage flash, fans saw The Eternals star stunning in a blue swimsuit and floaty sarong, with the barefoot shot seeing Hayek relaxed, happy, and flaunting the perks of her tropical - but mysterious - destination.

At One With Nature

Salma Hayek in swimsuit by trees
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Hayek, who kissed 2020 goodbye and ushered in 2021 with eye-popping swimwear snaps, had continued the vacay vibe. The actress was photographed near the shore and amid lapping waves and while clutching curved tree trunks.

Just about peeping her face as she flaunted her trim back in a halterneck and blue swimsuit, Salma stunned in her matching skirt look, with the unfussy photo also taking in the star's long curled hair. "#nature," Salma wrote, racking up over 200,000 likes in nine hours.

Scroll For More Photos

Salma's last bathing suit photo proved a major headline-maker. On September 2, the Frida star posed amid ocean waters and backed by a palm-fringed beach as she welcomed her 55th birthday. Stunning in a cobalt-blue swimsuit and gazing confidently ahead, the actress wrote: "Happy 55th birthday to me. Looking forward to new adventures."

Salma's photos come as she admits to battling her weight, this after she piled on the pounds for the upcoming movie House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

Admitting Weight Struggle

Salma Hayek snacking in a kitchen
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Speaking to In Style and admitting she wasn't quite losing as much weight as planned, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star admitted:

"It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, 'Okay, bring me caftans!'"

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she added. The star who loves "a little curve," has not, however, been missing out on food. Her Instagram is all tacos and spicy hot dog love.

Says She Isn't A 'Hot Tamale'

The mom of one, this year seeing daughter Valentina become a teenager, also reflected on her age, saying she feels she's come out a winner considering the "mileage."

Given "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous," she said. "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation." For more from Salma, check out her Instagram.

