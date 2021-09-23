Anna Kendrick Suffers Island Bicycle Accident In Bikini

Anna Kendrick was all smiles in her skimpy bikini top for a stunning bicycle ride, but it didn't end well as the 36-year-old recently admitted she basically crashed. The Pitch Perfect actress is fresh from an upbeat and humorous Instagram update while vacationing with former co-stars including Rebel Wilson and the star's signature sense of humor was on-point as she joked about what happened right after the photo was taken.

Showing off a cute swimwear look as she straddled her bicycle, Anna explained how her biking skills have room for improvement.