Gabby Petito Update: Where Is Brian Laundrie?

In July, Gabby Petito went on a cross country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, but never returned home.

Petito was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and nobody has heard from her since late August.

Laundrie, meanwhile, drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

The mysterious case took a bizarre and unexpected turn on Friday, when Laundrie's family told the authorities that he has been missing since Tuesday.

Find the latest updates below.