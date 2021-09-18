Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murdering Susan Berman, Why Did He Do It?

Robert Durst, a New York real estate mogul, has been convicted of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman. After deliberating for approximately seven hours over three days, a Los Angeles jury determined on Friday that Durst committed a first degree murder.

Durst first gained notoriety after the unsolved 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathleen. Durst was never charged in Kathleen's disappearance, as her body was never found, but justice appears to have finally caught up to him.

Read more about the cases involving Durst below.