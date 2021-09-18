Kevin McCarthy Reportedly Begged Trump To Concede Election

Former President Donald Trump never formally conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and continues to insist that the race was rife with widespread voting fraud.

Peril, a forthcoming book by veteran reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, details how aides and confidants pleaded with Trump to concede the race and move on.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly put more pressure on Trump than anybody else, and at one point begged him to concede and congratulate Biden.

