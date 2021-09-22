Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

Celebrities

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Pants At Texas Zoo

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Exposes Chest In Sheer Top After Scott Disick Split

Celebrities

Roseanne Barr Sports Major Weight Loss Ahead Of 'The Connors' Season 4 Premiere

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian All Curves With Cryptic Message Amid Divorce

Celebrities

Emma Watson Faces Backlash In Helicopter Landing Photos

Irina Shayk Strips Down After Kanye West Dating Address

Irina Shayk close up
Shutterstock | 242987224
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Irina Shayk isn't staying out of the spotlight after breaking her silence on those Kanye West dating rumors. The 35-year-old model, fresh from gracing the Met Gala's carpet in New York City, has been showing off her jaw-dropping body in next-to-nothing in a new shoot, this as she finally opens up on whether or not she was romantically involved with 44-year-old ex to Kim Kardashian, Kanye.

Irina, who neither confirmed nor denied the alleged rumors, just lit up Instagram with her video. See it below.

Addressing Kanye West Dating Rumors

Kanye West in the street
Shutterstock | 1486838

Scroll for the video. Shayk, known for her high-profile relationships with both Cristiano Ronaldo and A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper - with whom she shares a child - was profiled by Highsnobriety last week. The blue-eyed beauty was probed over the summer 2021 photos of her and Kanye in Provence, France, ones that fronted media outlets as fans assumed the Yeezy founder was on the rebound amid his divorce from Kim, 40.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay?" Irina began.

See Her Sizzling Video Below

Irina Shayk in the street
Shutterstock | 163966372

Staying cryptic, Shayk added: "Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she says. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

The feature was accompanied by a red-hot shoot on Irina's Instagram as she posed in a plunging white bralette, sporty shorts, and a matching jacket worn off-the-shoulder. Upping the ante even more in another look, the star was all skimpy bodysuit before wearing an open white shirt with a braless finish and while clutching her chest.

Scroll For More Photos

Taking to her caption as the video also saw her posing against a sports car and flaunting her legs, Irina wrote: "How it's made @highsnobriety. The video has clocked over 1.2 million views. It was followed by still images of the model, these attracting a like from 29-year-old supermodel and fellow mom Emily Ratajkowski.

When it came to the Provence photos - ones seemingly showing Irina and Kanye getting close - all eyes shifted to KKW Beauty founder Kim. Inside sources actually reported the mom of four to be fine with it.

Kim Was Reportedly Relieved

Kim, Kanye and family on steps
KimKardashian/Instagram

In June, and as the Provence photos went viral, sources close to Kim told Hollywood Life that she was feeling a kind of "relief" over it all.

"Kim kind of feels relief that Kanye is starting to date,” the source dished.

“She doesn’t want [them] to be at odds and if she were to worry or complain that he is dating it would just turn on her once she starts doing the same," they said, continuing: "She is as cool with Kanye moving on as one could be."

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Gets Cheeky In 'Shaken Not Stirred' Bar Snaps

September 22, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Exposes Chest In Sheer Top After Scott Disick Split

September 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian All Curves With Cryptic Message Amid Divorce

September 22, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

September 22, 2021

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Pants At Texas Zoo

September 22, 2021

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction: What It Is And The Best Treatments

September 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.