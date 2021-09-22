Irina Shayk Strips Down After Kanye West Dating Address

Irina Shayk isn't staying out of the spotlight after breaking her silence on those Kanye West dating rumors. The 35-year-old model, fresh from gracing the Met Gala's carpet in New York City, has been showing off her jaw-dropping body in next-to-nothing in a new shoot, this as she finally opens up on whether or not she was romantically involved with 44-year-old ex to Kim Kardashian, Kanye.

Irina, who neither confirmed nor denied the alleged rumors, just lit up Instagram with her video. See it below.