Mila Kunis is all skimpy shorts and flip-flops in rare photos showing a quick breakfast date with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Family Guy actress and her superstar hubby were photographed in L.A. grabbing their first meal of the day this morning - fans of the 2015-married couple will know that sightings aren't exactly every day when it comes to these two.

Mila, who is known for her makeup-free looks and unfussy style, was flying the flag for both, also looking gorgeous in her leggy outfit.