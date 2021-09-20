Sam Asghari's Ex-GF Breaks Silence On Britney Spears Engagement

Trending Stories
Sam Asghari's ex-girlfriend has broken her silence over the personal trainer's recent engagement to pop princess Britney Spears. Not long before 39-year-old Britney fronted media outlets for shock-deleting her Instagram last week, the "Toxic" singer was front-page news for saying "yes" to her boyfriend of nearly five years - Sam popped the question ahead of the weekend after dating Spears since 2016.

Britney, who said: "I can't f-cking believe it" as she flaunted her Cartier ring, is Insta-vanished. But now there's a new face coming out of the woodwork.

Finally Engaged To Pop Princess

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari indoors

Scroll for Sam's ex. Right now, it's all eyes on Britney Spears. After two failed marriages, the blonde bombshell seems happier than ever with hunky Asghari, who was spotted eyeing up engagement rings at Cartier in L.A. not long before confirming he's set to make Britney a bride.

TMZ caught up with Sam's ex Mayra Veronica - she dated the Iranian before he met Britney on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Turns out, Mayra only has good things to say about the whole shebang.

Opens Up On Britney Engagement

Per TMZ, Mayra thinks Sam "hit the jackpot" by getting engaged to Brit. "She hit the jackpot too," she added, continuing to say that Sam is a "really really supportive guy and, after all the sh-t she's been through, that's what she needs."

Sam has been supporting Britney throughout her legal dramas this year, even wearing a #FreeBritney shirt shortly before the singer spoke to Los Angeles court judge Brenda Penny. Mayra went on to say she thinks Britney is with "the right guy."

Britney 'Can't F-cking Believe It!'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at an event
Shutterstock | 2914948

Britney's engagement came some months after she'd addressed a court, stating that her conservatorship was preventing her from marrying (and having children with) Sam. Earlier this month, dad and Jamie Spears filed to end the whole thing, seemingly paving the way for Britney to finally walk down the aisle with her beau.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Sam told People in February.

Got Her Back

Asghari added: "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Since the engagement, fans have been leaning on Spears to draft up a prenup on account of her $59 million fortune. Sam has jokingly clapped back saying he will sign - for his Jeep and shoe collection - if ever Britney dumps him. Britney has also confirmed her Insta absence is a "break" to enjoy her engagement.

