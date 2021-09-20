Sam Asghari's Ex-GF Breaks Silence On Britney Spears Engagement

Sam Asghari's ex-girlfriend has broken her silence over the personal trainer's recent engagement to pop princess Britney Spears. Not long before 39-year-old Britney fronted media outlets for shock-deleting her Instagram last week, the "Toxic" singer was front-page news for saying "yes" to her boyfriend of nearly five years - Sam popped the question ahead of the weekend after dating Spears since 2016.

Britney, who said: "I can't f-cking believe it" as she flaunted her Cartier ring, is Insta-vanished. But now there's a new face coming out of the woodwork.