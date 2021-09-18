Trending Stories
Gabby Petito Update: Woman Claims She Gave Brian Laundrie A Ride

Brian Laundrie on bodycam footage.
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

For days now, millions of Americans have been paying close attention to Long Island native Gabby Petito's mysterious disappearance.

The 22-year-old went on a cross country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home. She was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, while her parents last heard from her in late August.

As for Laundrie, he apparently drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van. He now appears to be missing as well.

Here's the latest update on the case.

TikTok User Says She Gave Laundrie A Ride

Gabby Petito smiling while holding a crocheted pumpkin.
Gabby Petito (@gabspetito) | Instagram

TikTok user Miranda Baker said in several videos published Friday that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie on August 29, while he was hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park.

This apparently took place four days after Petito's family last heard from her.

"He approached us asking for a ride because he needed to go to Jackson and we were going to Jackson that night. So I said, ya know, 'hop in' and he hopped in the back of my Jeep," Baker said, as reported by Fox 13

"He offered to pay us like, $200 to give him a ride like 10 miles. So, that was kind of weird," she added.

Laundrie Allegedly 'Freaked Out'

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie smiling at the camera.
Gabby Petito (@gabspetito) | Instagram

"He said he had been camping for multiple days without his fiancée. And that she was working on their social media page back at their van," Baker continued, recalling how Laundrie for some reason "freaked out" when she said she was driving to Jackson Hole.

Baker said she and her boyfriend let Laundrie out near Jackson Dam in Grand Teton National Park.

"It was a weird situation," Baker noted.

She explained in several follow-up videos that she has been in "constant contact" with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Something Seemed Off, Baker Claims

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Bryce Canyon National Park.
Gabby Petito (@gabspetito) | Instagram

"When we picked him up he was wearing a backpack, he had a long sleeve, pants, hiking boots, and he had like, scruff. Um, but, he didn't look dirty," Baker said of Laundrie.

"For someone who was camping for multiple days, like, he didn't look dirty, he didn't smell dirty. So that part was kind of weird," she continued.

"Looking at his backpack. It wasn't full. He said all he had was a tarp to sleep on. Which, you think if you're going camping for days on end you'd want food and a tent and he had none of that."

Laundrie Is Missing

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
[YouTube][NewsNationNow]

Laundrie has been declared a "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito case, as reported by The New York Times.

His parents told the police on Friday evening that they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday.

"For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiancée, Gabby Petito," North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor explained.

"Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail," he added, noting that Laundrie is not wanted for a crime.

