Gabby Petito Update: Woman Claims She Gave Brian Laundrie A Ride

For days now, millions of Americans have been paying close attention to Long Island native Gabby Petito's mysterious disappearance.

The 22-year-old went on a cross country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home. She was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, while her parents last heard from her in late August.

As for Laundrie, he apparently drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van. He now appears to be missing as well.

Here's the latest update on the case.