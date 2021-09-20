Kylie Jenner's Fiery Swimwear Line In Officially Here

Kylie Jenner has officially launched her Kylie Swim brand. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, largely in the news this fall for confirming her second pregnancy, has been busy expanding her empire with her much-anticipated swimwear line, one that boasted just under 1 million Instagram followers by its September 17 launched date.

Sizzling bikini and one-piece photos and videos of the star have been filling social media for the promo, and it's all fire colorways and sunset glows. Check out the KUWTK star's newest venture below.