Trending Stories
News

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Here's The Final Text She Sent To Her Mom

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

TV

Jeremy Moody, Christine Moody: Neo-Nazi, Skinhead Couple Plotted Vigilante Murder Of Sex Offender On 'Snapped: Killer Couples'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

News

Murdaugh Family: Was Buster Involved In Stephen Smith's Death?

Celebrities

Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

Sadie Sandler And Sunny Sandler Are More Famous Than You Think

Adam and Jackie Sandler hold their two kids, Sunny and Sadie.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, share two children, Sadie Sandler, 15, and Sunny Sandler, 12. Most people know Adam Sandler from his many iconic roles, including his starring roles in Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

According to Distractify, the girls aren't only famous because of their relation to Adam Sandler. They have both appeared in a number of movies themselves. It turns out Jackie Sandler isn't the only member of their family who the comedian likes to put in his films.

Read more about Sadie and Sunny below.

Sadie Sandler And Sunny Sandler Were Most Recently Cast In 'Hubie Halloween'

Adam Sandler hold Sunny Sandler.
Shutterstock | 842284

Most recently, Sadie and Sunny, the oldest of which was treated to a memorable performance by Adam Levine at her Bat Mitzvah, appeared in Adam's Netflix film, 2020's Hubie Halloween.

Sadie and Sunny have appeared in a number of other films, including The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, the Hotel Transylvania series, Grown Ups, Pixels, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler.

With so many accredited roles under their belt at such young ages, the acting future looks bright for Adam and Jackie's daughters.

Sadie Sandler And Sunny Sandler Were Close To The Late Cameron Boyce

Sadie and Sunny Sandler stand on dad's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Shutterstock | 564025

Prior to his tragic death, which was due to complications of epilepsy, Sadie and Sunny were close friends of actor Cameron Boyce. And, he was actually set to star in Hubie Halloween.

In the film, a dedication to the late actor is seen.

"In loving memory of Cameron Boyce," the dedication reads. "Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Adam Sandler Was Forced To Make Adjustments After Welcoming His Kids

Adam and Jackie Sandler hold their two kids, Sunny and Sadie at his Walk of Fame star.
Shutterstock | 842284

During an interview with The Huffington Post in June 2014, Sandler opened up about his children, saying that while being a dad has brought him great happiness, the role required him to make some changes.

"My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments. I don't go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at 6 or 7. If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I'm angry the entire next day because I'm exhausted," he laughed.

Adam Sandler Is A 'Worrier' When It Comes To His Kids

Adam and Jackie Sandler with two kids, Sunny and Sadie.
Shutterstock | 564025

Although some might assume that Sandler is a "cool dad," he's actually uptight.

"I'm a worrier. I've learned in life now that when your kid is upset you're rocked until they're not upset anymore. Even when they're not upset, you're rocked. You're always nervous because you want your kid to be happy. Now, I understand why my folks were always saying, 'Be nice and be safe. Make sure everyone in the family is OK. That's the most important thing,'" he explained.

Latest Headlines

Murdaugh Family: Was Buster Involved In Stephen Smith's Death?

September 18, 2021

Demon Slayer: Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 18, 2021

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Here's The Final Text She Sent To Her Mom

September 17, 2021

Female Genital Mutilation Trial Underway In Michigan

September 17, 2021

Childhood Obesity Increased During Coronavirus Pandemic, CDC Study Finds

September 17, 2021

Nikki Hall Talks Marriage After Rumors Of Engagement To DJ Pauly D

September 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.