Sadie Sandler And Sunny Sandler Are More Famous Than You Think

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, share two children, Sadie Sandler, 15, and Sunny Sandler, 12. Most people know Adam Sandler from his many iconic roles, including his starring roles in Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

According to Distractify, the girls aren't only famous because of their relation to Adam Sandler. They have both appeared in a number of movies themselves. It turns out Jackie Sandler isn't the only member of their family who the comedian likes to put in his films.

Read more about Sadie and Sunny below.