Gabby Petito Disappearance: Here's The Final Text She Sent To Her Mom

Twenty two year old Long Island native Gabby Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home.

Laundrie did, however -- He drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van. Since then, he has refused to cooperate with the police.

Petito was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and her parents last heard from her in late August.

The latest update on the case involves Gabby's mother. Read more below.