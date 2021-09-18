Lakers Rumors: Clippers 'Never Interested' In PG Russell Westbrook, Says Zach Lowe

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. On the night of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Lakers successfully acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and two future second-round selections by sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick to the Washington Wizards.

With the addition of a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have succeeded to widen the gap between them and the Los Angeles Clippers.