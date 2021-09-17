Female Genital Mutilation Trial Underway In Michigan

Female genital mutilation is banned worldwide. It is outlawed in most American states, including Michigan, where a trial about the barbaric practice is currently underway.

A secret network of physicians was cutting little girls across the United States for years, according to federal prosecutors, but only Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is on trial.

The group was performing female genital mutilation on minor girls who belonged to their small Indian Muslim sect Dawoodi Bohras as part of a religious and cultural tradition.

