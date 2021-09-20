Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Impresses With Morning Yoga Pants Run

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

TV

'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

News

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Here's The Final Text She Sent To Her Mom

News

Gabby Petito Update: Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Rebel Wilson Dazzles In Mermaid Outfit With Important Announcement

Rebel Wilson sweater selfie
RebelWilson/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rebel Wilson is looking flawless in a plunging mermaid look as she poses from a makeshift clam - and with news. The 41-year-old actress posted to her Instagram shortly before the weekend, updating fans on the overall progress in her life since hitting 40 and, after some reflection, confirming that some changes can be expected.

Rebel, who has been making headlines for her 70-pound weight loss, mentioned her journey to health briefly. Her post was also out to uplift fans and offer a little perspective.

Stuns In 'Rebel Island' Mermaid Look

Rebel Wilson in dress
RebelWilson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It follows a string of "Rebel Island" ones on the Aussie's Instagram - accompanying an unzipped swimsuit post as Rebel vacationed in The Maldives this month, the words have formed a hashtag as Wilson celebrates life.

Posing from a silver blow-up clam and going full goddess, the Pitch Perfect star stunned fans in her Friday share, highlighting her slimmed-down waistline in a sheer and opaque black dress with a jewel and seashell bra top. A massive crown atop the star's head added plenty more pizzazz.

See The Photo Below

Wearing her hair all crimped, long, and seemingly giving a nod to The Little Mermaid, the Olly partner confirmed she was "ending" Rebel Island, with a "Shipwrecked Mermaid" themed party.

"I feel like turning 40, I’ve weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I’ve managed to thrive, to find my inner ‘siren’," she added, also encouraging fans to find their own. More after the shot!

Finding Her Purpose

Rebel Wilson by a trailer
RebelWilson/Instagram

Continuing, the Senior Year star added: "It’s not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it’s about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX!"

The post, which gained over 300,000 likes and one from 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears, was deemed motivational by many - fans also spotted the announcement closing the caption as Rebel confirmed she'll be stepping away from social media for a while. She'll be "taking a bit of a break."

'Taking A Bit Of A Break'

Wilson, who posts nearly every day and with plenty more on her stories, told her 10.1 million followers she's got a new project up her sleeve, stating: "Love you guys and now I’m taking a bit of break to focus on a very exciting film I’ve written going into production next year xx 📸: @lauriebaileyphoto #RebelIsland."

The sheer dress in the photo - brand untagged - was also donned by British model Demi Rose in a racy bar photo on her Instagram this week.

Latest Headlines

Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

September 20, 2021

FDA Panel Rejects Pfizer Booster Shots For General Population

September 19, 2021

Gavin Newsom Abolishes Single-Family Zoning With Joe Biden's Support

September 19, 2021

Gabby Petito Update: Where Is Brian Laundrie?

September 19, 2021

Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murdering Susan Berman, Why Did He Do It?

September 18, 2021

Kevin McCarthy Reportedly Begged Trump To Concede Election

September 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.