Childhood Obesity Increased During Coronavirus Pandemic, CDC Study Finds

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world, forcing millions to work from home and spend time in social isolation.

Data suggests that COVID-19 is not as dangerous for children as it is for adults, but the pandemic has nonetheless impacted them in a profound and disturbing way.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was released Friday, revealed that childhood obesity increased at alarming levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

