Demon Slayer: Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

As of now, there's no official information regarding the exact release date of Demon Slayer Season 2. However, according to Megan Peters of Comic Book, there's a strong belief among anime fans that Demon Slayer Season 2 would be available in October.

"At this time, no specific premiere date has been given, but fans do believe Demon Slayer season two is destined to drop in October," Peters wrote. "And of course, the show will be simulcast to fans all over the world. Funimation will stream the show as expected this fall, so fans will be able to watch episodes launch shortly after they air in Japan."

The first season of Demon Slayer is available to stream on Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix India. It hasn't been revealed where Season 2 will be available.