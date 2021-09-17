NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Explore Trading Kristaps Porzingis For Ben Simmons

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors this summer. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Mavericks' second-best player, some people think that Dallas would get rid of the Latvian center in the 2021 offseason.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already denied that they are planning to move Porzingis, but there remains a possibility for him to change his mind, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.