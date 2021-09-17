Trending Stories
D'Angelo Russell To Blazers, Damian Lillard To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell driving into the basket
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DARussell_2019.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, D'Angelo Russell, has been one of the subjects of trade rumors this summer. The Timberwolves aren't actively trying to move Russell right now, but most people believe that they wouldn't think twice before trading him if they are presented with a deal that would allow them to improve their roster around Karl-Anthony Towns.

One of the potential trade targets for the Timberwolves, in the deal involving Russell, is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving D'Angelo Russell & Ben Simmons

D'Angelo Russell driving to the basket
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D%27Angelo_Russell_(25756249597)_(cropped).jpg

Though it was revealed in a previous Inquisitr article that Towns and Anthony Edwards are considered untouchables in the potential Simmons blockbuster, it didn't mention that Russell is also off the table. In a recent article, Ben Beecken of Fansided's Dunking With Wolves came up with a three-team blockbuster trade idea involving Russell and Simmons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would get Simmons, the Sixers would receive Damian Lilliard, while the Trail Blazers would obtain Russell, Jaden McDaniels, Tyrese Maxey, and two future first-round picks.

D'Angelo Russell Takes Damian Lillard's Spot In Portland

D'Angelo Russell going for an easy lay up
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D%27Angelo_Russell_rookie.jpg

The Trail Blazers are only expected to consider such a trade scenario if Lillard already wants out of Portland. By sending him to the Sixers, the Trail Blazers would get an immediate replacement for him at the starting point guard position with Russell, while acquiring two talented prospects that they could develop with McDaniels, Maxey and two future first-round picks.

Russell may not be as good as Lillard right now, but he's already an All-Star in the league. Adding him to the core of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Jusuf Nurkick would help the Trail Blazers remain competitive in the post-Lillard era.

Sixers' Dream Comes True

Damian Lillard taking a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Damian_Lillard_against_the_Cleveland_Cavaliers.jpg

The suggested three-team blockbuster trade would be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Though it would cost them Maxey and future draft assets, it would enable them to swap Simmons for a legitimate superstar who would be a much better fit with Joel Embiid. Lillard would give the Sixers one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.

Last season, he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If the Sixer's projected core of Lillard, Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green mesh well and stay away from any major injury, they would have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Timberwolves Create 'Big Three' Of Former No. 1 Picks

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Timberwolves. He may still have some major flaws in his game, but no one can deny the fact that he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. His potential arrival in Minnesota would allow the Timberwolves to form a "Big Three" consisting of former No. 1 picks.

Also, aside from giving them a very reliable third-scoring option next to Towns and Edwards, Simmons could help the Timberwolves improve their defensive efficiency that ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

