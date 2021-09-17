D'Angelo Russell To Blazers, Damian Lillard To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, D'Angelo Russell, has been one of the subjects of trade rumors this summer. The Timberwolves aren't actively trying to move Russell right now, but most people believe that they wouldn't think twice before trading him if they are presented with a deal that would allow them to improve their roster around Karl-Anthony Towns.

One of the potential trade targets for the Timberwolves, in the deal involving Russell, is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.