Trending Stories
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Shows How Underwear Functions 'As A Bikini'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

TV

'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Celebrities

Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

Basketball

D'Angelo Russell To Blazers, Damian Lillard To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Kathy Hilton Didn't Join 'RHOBH' To Increase Her Net Worth

Katy Hilton wears pearls with black dress.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

The ladies of the Real Housewives franchise are rumored to make a substantial amount for exposing their private and over-the-top lives to the Bravo cameras, with some allegedly making millions. However, when it came to Kathy Hilton's decision to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time, or "friend" role, for season 11, money had nothing to do with it.

Months after the socialite, who is married to real estate mogul Rick Hilton, of the famous Hilton dynasty, joined the show, she explained why she wanted to be a part of the show.

Kathy Hilton Wants To Remain On Good Terms With Her Sister

Kathy Hilton wears a green patterned dress and gold necklace.
Shutterstock | 842245

"Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened. We wouldn’t have fallen out," Hilton admitted. "It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces. Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that."

Kathy Hilton Believed The Timing Was Just Right

Kathy Hilton wears a floral top and dangling earrings.
Shutterstock | 564025

After she and Richards mended their relationship, Hilton felt it was the perfect time for her to join her younger sibling in front of the Bravo cameras.

"When the producer [Alex Baskin] asked me to do the show, he would not let up. My family knew how much I was hurting and wanting to spend more time with Kyle. Well, guess what? Kyle is filming this show for five, six months a year. Paris has seen the show and paid me some compliments and sent me some memes," Hilton recalled.

Kathy Hilton Wanted To Spend More Time With Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley stand on orange carpet with grassy background.
Shutterstock | 673594

During an interview with Variety in July, Hilton, who has an estimated net worth of $350 million, said that she actually wanted to take on a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because it would allow her to spend more time with her sister, Kyle Richards, who has been appearing on the show in a full-time role since season one.

As fans of the long-running Bravo reality series may know, Hilton and Richards have gone through their ups and downs. However, in recent years, they have gotten to a much better place in their relationship.

Kathy Hilton Knows She Made The Right Decision

Kyle Richards wears pink dress with Kathy Hilton in a silver jumpsuit.
Shutterstock | 673594

Hilton also spoke of her decision to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a chat with Access Hollywood, via YouTube, months ago.

At the time, the mother of three told the outlet, "I'm sure most of you that watch the show know that we had a rough road for many years, so we had started to spend more time together. I was just really excited to be able to be with her, and I'm just really happy that I did it."

Latest Headlines

D'Angelo Russell To Blazers, Damian Lillard To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

September 17, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Impresses With Barefoot Yoga By Tour Bus

September 17, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Clocks 2 Million Views With Sunset Bikini Dive

September 17, 2021

Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

September 17, 2021

Alexandra Daddario: Her Guilty Pleasure & Why She Became An Actress

September 17, 2021

'The Conners' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.