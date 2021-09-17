Alexandra Daddario Clocks 2 Million Views With Sunset Bikini Dive

Alexandra Daddario's Instagram traffic was high yesterday, as she posted a stunning sunset beach video from her current - and unknown - destination. The White Lotus actress, entering full-blown sensation status as the HBO series gains traction this fall, has been busy parading her killer bikini body on Instagram, and the latest post offered plenty for her star's 20.4 million followers.

Alexandra was pulling off Bond girl vibes, she threw in a last-minute ocean dive, and fans are rushing to hit "like."