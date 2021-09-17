Trending Stories
Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Emma Watson doesn't take selfies with her fans -- but she has a logical reason why photos with her admirers are off-limits.

During a February 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress, who is known for roles in films, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Little Women, and, of course, Harry Potter, said that because she prioritizes her safety, she does not believe that taking selfies with her fans is a good idea. After all, it gives many people access to her location.

Emma Watson Refuses To Take Part In 'Tracking Data'

Emma Watson wears a collared shirt and leather jacket.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Emma_Watson,_2012.jpg

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not,” Watson explained to the magazine, according to a report shared by Showbiz Cheat Sheet on September 3. “If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with."

"I just can’t give that tracking data," Watson, who was faced with superstardom after appearing in Harry Potter, added.

Emma Watson Will Interact With Fans In Other Ways

Emma Watson wears a black and white strapless dress.
Shutterstock | 1296406

Although Watson will not take photos with her fans, that's not to say that she is unwilling to interact with them when they spot her.

In recent years, Watson has been known to sign autographs for her fans and is willing to discuss her future career endeavors with them, as well.

“I’ll say ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture’—and much of the time people don’t bother," she admitted.

Emma Watson Does Her Best To Appease The Children

Emma Watson wears a white halter gown.
Shutterstock | 3309233

While Watson has rules for her interactions with fans, the actress understands that for many, seeing her in person is a very big deal. So, rather than simply turn down their requests for photos, she accepts the fame she's received and always does her best to have fun with her youngest admirers.

“I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact,” she revealed. “When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”

Emma Watson Considered Privacy When Purchasing A Home

Emma Watson wears red lipstick and a black sparkling top.
Shutterstock | 842245

Not surprisingly, Watson is a hot target for the paparazzi. However, unlike many celebrities, who enjoy having their photographs taken while out and about, Watson isn't on board with being stalked by the image-sellers and does her best to stay under the radar. In fact, when deciding on where she would live, she actually bought her house without seeing it in person solely due to the privacy it would ensure her.

As the report explained, Watson purchased the property over a Skype call because it featured a paparazzi-proof entrance.

“Privacy, for me, is not an abstract idea," she explained.

